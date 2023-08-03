Central Park among options "on the table" to house influx of migrants in NYC
New York City is considering housing migrants in Central Park and Prospect Park.
Driving the news: The city is running out of measures for the tens of thousands of migrants who come seeking asylum. Now, "everything is on the table," Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom said at a news conference on Wednesday.
- Dozens of people have been camping on the sidewalk outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, which is being used as an arrival center for migrants.
The big picture: New York City has a "right to shelter" law, which provides a bed to anyone who requests one.
- But, the system is overextended.
- "We have no more room," Mayor Eric Adams said in July.
By the numbers: More than 95,000 asylum seekers have arrived in NYC since last spring, per the mayor's office.
- More than 1,300 asylum applications have been submitted since the city launched a health center in June.
- The city has opened 194 sites, including 14 humanitarian release centers, for asylum seekers.
What they're saying: City officials have urged the federal government and other cities to support the influx of migrants, in an effort to offload some of the pressure on NYC.
- "This is a humanitarian issue about real people and real lives," Williams-Isom said. "Asylum seekers are coming here to seek the American dream."
- The city could manage the migrant crisis better if the amount of people coming in slowed down, she said.
Flashback: A shelter on Randalls Island, the first tent camp for migrants in the city, closed about a month after it opened in 2022 because of the unexpected arrival of more people.
Go deeper: First buses carrying migrants from NYC arrive in New York suburb