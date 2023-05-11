NYC weakens right-to-shelter rules ahead of expected surge in migrant arrivals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference on April 18 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) signed an executive order on Wednesday suspending parts of the city's longstanding right-to-shelter rules.

Why it matters: The decision comes as Title 42 is set to expire Thursday. The pandemic-era public health policy permitted authorities to rapidly expel migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border without allowing them to seek asylum.

City officials expect that as many as 1,000 people per day will arrive in New York City once the federal policy ends, the New York Times reported.

State of play: The executive order suspends a rule requiring New York to secure a bed for those seeking shelter within a set time frame.

The rule had guaranteed that families with children seeking shelter by 10 pm would be placed in a shelter that night, per NBC New York.

Adams' order also suspends a rule that families be housed in private dwellings with bathrooms and kitchens, and not group settings

It also loosens protections against eviction for those who have been in shelters for 30 or more days.

What they're saying: The Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless issued a joint statement Wednesday condemning the executive order and noting that "Mayor Adams is heading down a dangerous road."

The changes could "force families with children to languish at the City’s intake facility for extended periods of time, potentially days on end, prolonging suffering that no human being should experience."

The organizations added they are currently considering ways to respond, including litigation.

Neither Adams' office, nor the New York City Council immediately responded to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: The end of Title 42 at the U.S.-Mexico border