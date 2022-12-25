Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' home on Christmas Eve

More migrants from the southern border arrived on buses outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C. on Christmas Eve during freezing temperatures, various media outlets report.

The big picture: Washington, D.C. declared a public emergency in September in response to Texas, Arizona and other states sending thousands of migrants on buses and airplanes from the southern border to the national capital.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) — who has spent millions in state funds to transport thousands of migrants to D.C. and other sanctuary cities since the spring — dropped off roughly 100 migrants outside of Harris' residence in D.C. in September.

In October, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine opened an investigation into governors who have been relocating migrants to D.C.

Details: While it is unclear who sent the buses on Saturday night, organizers at the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network think Abbott is behind it, WJLA-TV reports.

Many migrants were wearing only T-shirts in the freezing weather and were later given blankets before being moved to shelters and churches, CNN reports.

The migrants are at risk of being expelled under the Title 42 public health authority or could be placed into removal proceedings, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Saturday.

What they're saying: "As temperatures remain dangerously low all along the border, no one should put their lives in the hands of smugglers, or risk life and limb attempting to cross only to be returned," the DHS said.

