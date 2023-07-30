Congress gets a timeout after dysfunctional summer

House members finally reached their August recess this weekend after a string of unusual, and at times contentious, incidents that clouded efforts to avoid a government shutdown — and signaled that they needed a timeout.

Why it matters: The House has had a long year, from January's marathon speaker election to May and June's close call on defaulting on the federal debt — not to mention conservatives' unprecedented tactics to grind the House floor to a halt.

Add a surge in personal confrontations and bizarre incidents, and you've got a recipe for dysfunction.

Freshman Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) was slammed by members on both sides of the aisle following a profanity-laced encounter involving the Wisconsin Republican screaming at a group of teenage Senate pages.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) shocked some of her colleagues by talking about her sex life during her remarks at the South Carolina Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

Speaker McCarthy and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) — who have long had a combative relationship — reportedly threatened to fight each other, with Swalwell calling McCarthy a p**** on the House floor in June, according to the Daily Beast.

In another House floor incident, conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) a “little b****” after she introduced a competing impeachment bill. The incident contributed to Greene being booted from the House Freedom Caucus.

Taylor Greene also infuriated Democrats during a congressional hearing by showing sexually explicit photos of Hunter Biden.

The big picture: Multiple congressional staffers told Axios it was clear members need to get out of D.C.

Lawmakers and aides have long abided by the notion that members of Congress have cooler heads after spending time in their districts.

What's next: The end of recess will be followed by a frantic sprint to get all 12 appropriations bills done before a government shutdown in October.