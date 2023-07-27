GOP congressman defends profanity-laced rant at teens in Capitol

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wisc.) isn’t backing down in the face of reporting on his Wednesday evening treatment of a group of Senate pages in the Capitol rotunda.

Driving the news: Van Orden told a group of teenage pages to "get the f**k up" after he encountered them lying on the floor of the Capitol rotunda taking photos of the dome, Punchbowl News reported on Thursday.

The Wisconsinite also called the pages "jacka**es" and "pieces of s**t," according to a transcript obtained by The Hill.

The latest: The lawmaker said in a statement to Axios that "bad press has never bothered me and if it's the price I pay to stand up for what's right, then so be it."

"The Capitol Rotunda served as a field hospital where countless Union soldiers died fighting to free men in the Civil War," he said, adding that the Capitol "should never be treated like a frat house common room."

Van Orden, who won election to Congress in 2022, was photographed on Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riot.