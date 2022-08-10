Trump-endorsed House candidate Derrick Van Orden on Tuesday became the latest candidate who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to secure a Republican nomination.

Why it matters: Van Orden is running in Wisconsin's 3rd district, which voted for Trump by nearly 5 points in 2020 and is seen as one of Republicans’ top pickup opportunities this year after Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisc.) announced his retirement.

Driving the news: Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL who lost to Kind by just 3 points in 2020, ran in the primary unopposed after his only opponent withdrew from the race.

Van Orden has been embraced by the Republican establishment, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy adding him to his coveted “Young Guns” program for top GOP House recruits.

He was also one of the first endorsements made by former President Trump for an open House seat. He spoke at a Wisconsin rally held by Trump on Aug. 5.

The context: Though he has publicly acknowledged being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Van Orden has claimed he never went on restricted grounds and left “when it became clear that a protest had become a mob.”

However, social media posts reported by the Daily Beast indicate he was inside a restricted area of the Capitol grounds, past police barricades, after the violence had begun.

Van Orden, who has called Jan. 6 “one of the most tragic incidents in the history of our nation,” disputed the Daily Beast report as “inaccurate.”

By the numbers: Van Orden is at least the sixth candidate who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to win a Republican nomination this year. Several others are also in highly competitive races:

J.R. Majewski is the nominee against Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), another top target for Republicans.

Sandy Smith is running in a Democratic-held swing seat in North Carolina.

Doug Mastriano is running for governor in the perennial swing state of Pennsylvania.

Mark Finchem last week won the Republican nomination for Arizona secretary of state – the state’s top election official.

What’s next: The race for Wisconsin’s only competitive House seat is expected to be one of the most closely watched in the country.