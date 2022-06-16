Jan. 6-linked candidates are outperforming expectations

Data: Axios research; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Across the country, candidates who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 are running for office — and, in some cases, finding shocking success.

Driving the news: Ryan Kelley, a leading Republican candidate for Michigan governor, was arrested by the FBI last week on misdemeanor charges related to the Capitol riot, including engaging in violence on restricted grounds.

Why it matters: Rather than struggling due to their association with the violent assault, a number of the candidates are winning their primaries and even being embraced by the GOP establishment.

Several are in highly competitive races, including Ohio House candidate J.R. Majewski and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

On Tuesday, Majewski received House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s blessing: He was added to the House GOP’s “Young Guns” program, which entitles candidates who meet certain organizing thresholds to party support.

By the numbers: At least 14 people who were present at the Capitol, with varying degrees of involvement in the riot, have run for federal or statewide office this year.

Four have already won their primaries.

Several others are well-positioned to win, including Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. House in Wisconsin and Arizona secretary of state.

Even candidates who lost their respective races finished with surprisingly strong results.

What we're watching: Some candidates are beginning to view their connections to Jan. 6 as a political asset, rather than a scandal.