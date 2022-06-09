The FBI arrested Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, on Thursday after serving out a search warrant on his home in Allendale, an FBI spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Kelley was arrested on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Bill Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, said in a statement Thursday.

He is one of five candidates who qualified for the Republican primary to be held in August.

What they're saying: "Ryan Kelley, 40, of Allendale, Michigan, was arrested this morning on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach," Miller said.

"He was arrested in Allendale. Mr. Kelley is to make his initial appearance this afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan."

"A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," Miller added.

Details: Kelley was charged on Thursday with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority during the riot, as well as disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

He was also charged with knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence against person or property in a restricted building or grounds, and willfully injuring or committing a depredation against a property of the United States.

The FBI said the charges were supported by evidence provided by several anonymous tipsters and witnesses, who shared photos of Kelley at the Capitol during the attack and identified Kelley in publicly available news media videos.

One video provided as evidence shows Kelley, wearing a black hat and a black coat, in a crowd of people who are assaulting and pushing past law enforcement officers outside of the Capitol.

Go deeper: 4 things to watch for in the prime-time Jan. 6 hearing