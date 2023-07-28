Emmys delayed due to Hollywood strikes

The 2023 primetime Emmy Awards have been postponed due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes that have brought Hollywood to a halt, Variety first reported Thursday.

Why it matters: It's the first time the Emmys have been delayed since September 2001, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The show was never cancelled during the pandemic, although it was held virtually in 2020.

Details: Vendors for the show, which was supposed to take place Sept. 18 in downtown Los Angeles, have been informed by the TV Academy and Fox, which was supposed to air the event, that the show has been delayed, per Variety.

The daytime Emmy awards have also been delayed.

Fox was responsible for postponing the event, according to the Los Angeles Times.

What we're watching: It's possible the primetime Emmys could be moved to January.

The big picture. The delay underscores the impact the strikes are having on the movie and television industries.