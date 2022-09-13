Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

"Squid Game" makes history at Emmy Awards

Rebecca Falconer
Hwang Dong-hyuk accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series award for "Squid Game - Red Light , Green Light" at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles Monday.
Hwang Dong-hyuk accepting the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series award for "Squid Game - Red Light , Green Light" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

Netflix's "Squid Game" made history as it triumphed with a series of firsts at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday evening.

The big picture: The smash-hit show, about a group of people facing financial trouble who play each other in life-or-death win money, is the first South Korean series and the first television series not in English to win at the awards, the Los Angeles Times notes.

  • Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of Netflix's most-watched series of all time, won the drama directing Emmy — making him both the first Asian and Korean person to win the award, per the L.A. Times.
  • Series star Lee Jung-jae became the first person from a foreign-language show to win a best actor in a drama Emmy Award, the New York Times notes.

Flashback: "Squid Game" was the first non-English show nominated for an Emmy for best drama series, though that award went to HBO's "Succession" on Monday evening.

  • The show received 14 Emmy nominations in total.
Go deeper