Netflix's "Squid Game" made history as it triumphed with a series of firsts at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday evening.

The big picture: The smash-hit show, about a group of people facing financial trouble who play each other in life-or-death win money, is the first South Korean series and the first television series not in English to win at the awards, the Los Angeles Times notes.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of Netflix's most-watched series of all time, won the drama directing Emmy — making him both the first Asian and Korean person to win the award, per the L.A. Times.

Series star Lee Jung-jae became the first person from a foreign-language show to win a best actor in a drama Emmy Award, the New York Times notes.

Flashback: "Squid Game" was the first non-English show nominated for an Emmy for best drama series, though that award went to HBO's "Succession" on Monday evening.