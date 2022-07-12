Netflix's "Squid Game" made history on Tuesday as the first non-English show nominated for an Emmy for best drama series.

Driving the news: The South Korean show, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, quickly became the streaming service's most-watched series of all time after its release last year, according to Netflix.

The thriller centers around a group of people who are facing financial trouble and play each other in life-or-death games to win huge sums of money.

The series picked up 14 Emmy nominations, including a nod for Lee Jung-jae for lead actor in a drama series and one for Jung Ho-yeon for best supporting actress in a drama series.

Netflix announced last month that the series is coming back for a second season.

Don't forget: The South Korean film, "Parasite," won the top award at the Oscars in 2020 — becoming the first foreign language film to do so in the history of the Academy Awards.

The big picture: HBO's "Succession" scored the most Emmy nominations this year, with 25 bids.