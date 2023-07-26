Heat wave puts over half of U.S. population under heat alerts

Paramedics and firefighters checking the vitals of a person who was having trouble breathing during the heat wave in Phoenix on July 20. Photo: Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A heat wave that has hammered the southern U.S. for weeks expanded into the Great Plains, Midwest and Northeast on Wednesday, triggering heat alerts for over 170 million people, according to the National Weather Service.

Why it matters: The extreme heat is expected to persist over a massive swath of the country through Friday, all the while posing an immediate risk to public health.

Heat events are the top annual weather-related killer in the U.S., especially when they persist over a long period of time, as the current heat wave has in many locations.

The extreme, record-breaking heat that has recently broiled the U.S. and Europe would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change, according to a new study published earlier this week.

The study reinforced prior research that found that greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels are making extreme heat events both more likely and more severe.

Threat level: Several major cities from coast to coast, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Louisville, New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston, were forecast to see heat indices between 85 and 105° Fahrenheit.

Heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature, and people are advised to take caution and look out for signs of heat-related illnesses when indices reach 80°F or above.

The high temperatures and winds and low humidity were creating critical fire weather across parts of California, Idaho Montana and Nevada, affecting over 1.6 million people.

Zoom in: "Oppressive heat" is expected to build in New York over Thursday and Friday, and the city could see dangerous heat index values up to 105°F.

Extreme temps and humidity could push heat index values up to 110° F in D.C. and Baltimore and surrounding areas.

Minneapolis and St. Paul will face elevated low temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday night before index values in the cities increase to up to 105°F on Thursday.

The abnormally high nighttime temperatures in the Twin Cities will increase the risk of heat-related hospitalizations and deaths, as they may prevent people from cooling off from Wednesday's high of 95°F.

By the numbers: Phoenix was expected to see its 27th day in a row with a high temperature of at least 114°F, breaking the previous record of 18 such days. It also experienced a heat index of at least 113°F.

Dangerous afternoon temperatures of between 111 to 117°F are expected in Phoenix on Thursday and Friday, and the city has asked residents to check in on their vulnerable neighbors, family and friends during the excessive heat.

El Paso saw its 41st consecutive day of temperatures at or above 100°F, while Miami had its 45th day of heat index values hitting 100°F or above.

The big picture: An intense heat wave is searing the Mediterranean, driving wildfires in Algeria, Italy and Greece that have killed over 40 people and forced thousands of others to flee from their homes, the BBC reports.

Marine heat waves, which were once rare but are becoming more common because of climate change, are also unfolding on the seafloor around North America, Axios' Alison Snyder reports.

The surface waters of the world’s oceans have been near or above record levels since mid-March.

Last month was the hottest June on record since at least 1940, and this month will likely be will be the hottest month ever recorded on Earth.

What's next: The current heat wave in the U.S. will likely continue well into August for millions of people.

