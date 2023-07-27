32 mins ago - Energy & Environment
Biden issues first ever heat wave "hazard alert" for workers
The Labor Department will boost efforts to protect workers from extreme heat as temperature records fall in the Southwest and elsewhere, the White House said.
Driving the news: The White House asked Labor to issue a formal "hazard alert" that will "reaffirm that workers have heat-related protections under federal law," officials said.
- It will provide employers information on protecting workers, and help ensure workers know their rights, a White House summary states.
- In addition, the department will "ramp up enforcement of heat-safety violations," expanding inspections of "high risk" sectors like construction and agriculture.
The intrigue: It's the first time the Labor Department has used the "hazard alert" tool to address extreme heat, a White House official tells Axios.
State of play: Officials are touting several initiatives on Thursday, and President Biden will make remarks on the heat wave at 11:45am ET.
- Other efforts include NOAA investments to improve weather forecasts, and Interior Department steps to help ensure drinking water availability in drought-stricken western communities.