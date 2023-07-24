TikTok wants to draw in people who want to post text-based content.

Driving the news: The app, which popularized short-form video, announced a slew of new features for sharing written thoughts and updates on Monday as competition between Twitter and Instagram's new app, Threads, has heated up.

How it works: The text-sharing feature is similar to the way Instagram users can post text on their Stories through the "Create" function — complete with different colored backgrounds, stickers and music.

The big picture: This is TikTok's latest move to expand beyond video and comes as social media platforms are reinventing themselves.

