43 mins ago - Economy & Business
TikTok beefs up text posts in race against Threads, Twitter
TikTok wants to draw in people who want to post text-based content.
Driving the news: The app, which popularized short-form video, announced a slew of new features for sharing written thoughts and updates on Monday as competition between Twitter and Instagram's new app, Threads, has heated up.
How it works: The text-sharing feature is similar to the way Instagram users can post text on their Stories through the "Create" function — complete with different colored backgrounds, stickers and music.
The big picture: This is TikTok's latest move to expand beyond video and comes as social media platforms are reinventing themselves.
- Last fall, TikTok introduced image sharing.
- Over the weekend, Elon Musk started to replace the iconic Twitter blue bird logo with "X."
- And Threads is Meta and Instagram's attempt to capitalize first on celebrity and branded content.
Go deeper: