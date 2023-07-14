Share on email (opens in new window)

The newness of Threads has worn off, according to estimates of user data.

By the numbers: Daily active users were down about 20% on Tuesday and Wednesday this week from Saturday, marketing data firm Sensor Tower says.

Time spent has fallen from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.

Separate data from Similarweb revealed similar patterns — a more than 25% drop in daily active users between July 7 and Monday among Android phone users.

What they're saying: Twitter competitor Threads "will need a more compelling value proposition than simply 'Twitter, but without Elon Musk,'"Anthony Bartolacci, managing director at marketing data firm Sensor Tower, tells CNBC.

