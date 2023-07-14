1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Threads app engagement drops off a week after launch
The newness of Threads has worn off, according to estimates of user data.
By the numbers: Daily active users were down about 20% on Tuesday and Wednesday this week from Saturday, marketing data firm Sensor Tower says.
- Time spent has fallen from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.
- Separate data from Similarweb revealed similar patterns — a more than 25% drop in daily active users between July 7 and Monday among Android phone users.
What they're saying: Twitter competitor Threads "will need a more compelling value proposition than simply 'Twitter, but without Elon Musk,'"Anthony Bartolacci, managing director at marketing data firm Sensor Tower, tells CNBC.
