1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Threads app engagement drops off a week after launch

Hope King
illustration of Twitter app logo and Threads app logo intertwined

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The newness of Threads has worn off, according to estimates of user data.

By the numbers: Daily active users were down about 20% on Tuesday and Wednesday this week from Saturday, marketing data firm Sensor Tower says.

  • Time spent has fallen from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.
  • Separate data from Similarweb revealed similar patterns — a more than 25% drop in daily active users between July 7 and Monday among Android phone users.

What they're saying: Twitter competitor Threads "will need a more compelling value proposition than simply 'Twitter, but without Elon Musk,'"Anthony Bartolacci, managing director at marketing data firm Sensor Tower, tells CNBC.

