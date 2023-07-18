Skip to main content
14 mins ago - Podcasts

U.S. urges Israel to uphold democratic values

Niala Boodhoo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing forward with his judicial overhaul plan, despite widespread opposition and a call from President Biden. What comes next for the U.S. and Israel?

  • Plus, making birth control pills more accessible in the U.S.
  • The first RSV vaccine for all infants is approved.
  • And, some of your summer reading recommendations.

Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid and Oriana González.

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alexandra Botti, Fonda Mwangi, Robin Linn and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Summer reading recommendations:

