U.S. urges Israel to uphold democratic values
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing forward with his judicial overhaul plan, despite widespread opposition and a call from President Biden. What comes next for the U.S. and Israel?
- Plus, making birth control pills more accessible in the U.S.
- The first RSV vaccine for all infants is approved.
- And, some of your summer reading recommendations.
Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid and Oriana González.
Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alexandra Botti, Fonda Mwangi, Robin Linn and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.
Summer reading recommendations: