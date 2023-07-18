U.S. urges Israel to uphold democratic values

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing forward with his judicial overhaul plan, despite widespread opposition and a call from President Biden. What comes next for the U.S. and Israel?

Plus, making birth control pills more accessible in the U.S.

The first RSV vaccine for all infants is approved.

And, some of your summer reading recommendations.

Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid and Oriana González.

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alexandra Botti, Fonda Mwangi, Robin Linn and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go deeper:

Summer reading recommendations:

Transcript