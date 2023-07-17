Biden and Netanyahu at a press conference in Jerusalem in March 2016. Photo: Debbie Hill/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden is expected to hold a phone call on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss, among other issues, the Israeli government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan that will reach a critical vote in a few days, three U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios.

Why it matters: Relations between the Biden administration and the Netanyahu government have been strained, particularly over the Netanyahu government's plan to weaken Israel's Supreme Court and other democratic institutions.

Biden said on CNN earlier this month that the current Israeli government is the most extreme he has seen since he started working with Israeli prime ministers 50 years ago.

Biden still hasn't invited Netanyahu to the White House seven months after the Israeli prime minister was sworn in.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office declined to comment.

Between the lines: Monday's expected call will take place a day before Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet Biden at the White House. This will be Herzog’s second visit to the White House in the last year.

Herzog is also scheduled to give a speech in front of a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

State of play: Despite U.S. pressure, Netanyahu recently resumed the judicial overhaul legislation unilaterally after suspending it in March to allow for negotiations with the opposition. Those talks have since collapsed.

The Knesset in a first reading last week voted in favor of a bill that would significantly diminish the Supreme Court's ability to review government decisions and appointments.

That legislation could become law as early as next week.

The protest movement against the judicial overhaul has been escalating its demonstrations in recent weeks, while the government has been pressing the police to crack down on the protesters.