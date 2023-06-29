Israeli President Herzog to address joint meeting of Congress next month

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a joint meeting of Congress on July 19, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: Herzog will be the second Israeli president to give such an address. The first was his father, Chaim Herzog, in 1988.

Herzog is also expected to meet President Biden during the trip, three Israeli and U.S. officials told Axios.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn't been invited to the White House since being sworn in six months ago. Tensions between Netanyahu's government and the Biden administration have grown over the Israeli prime minister's judicial overhaul plan.

What they're saying: "The purpose of the visit by President Herzog mirrors Speaker McCarthy’s recent bipartisan trip to Israel—to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the statehood of Israel and reaffirm the special relationship between our two nations," McCarthy said in a statement.

Between the lines: McCarthy made the announcement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.