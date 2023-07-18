For Democrats, a Trump Jan. 6 indictment is personal

Democratic lawmakers largely avoided weighing in on the first two indictments of former President Trump, but the possibility of a third one over the Jan. 6 attack is resulting in a departure from that strategy.

Why it matters: These members of Congress were on the receiving end of the Capitol riot, and many feel Trump evaded accountability when the Senate voted to acquit him.

"People feel it when you're the victim," Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) told Axios.

"Our government wasn't just the victim, but the people in the room were the victims as well."

The latest: Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that he received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith "stating that I am a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation[.]"

He added that the letter gave him "a very short 4 days to report to the grand jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment."

Driving the news: "A mob of insurrectionists violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6th in order to halt the peaceful transfer of power," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Calif.) tweeted.

"The American people deserve to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth," he added.

It's a shift in tone for Jeffries, who reacted to the first two indictments with brief statements focused on the impartiality of the justice system.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), asked about the target letter, said: "It's about time. It's been obvious for a long time."

Nadler said the potential charges "are perhaps the most serious charges" the former president is facing. "The one difference [is] ... if he's convicted of insurrection, he's ineligible to ever hold any office," he said.

What we're hearing: House Democrats feel strongly that Trump was culpable for the violence directed towards members of Congress on Jan. 6.

"Donald Trump is not just a sociopath, but he's a sociopath that abused power and committed a lot of legal violations," said Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), one of the members trapped in the House gallery during the attack.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), another gallery group member, told Axios he is digesting the news “with a heavy heart - and equally heavy belief in justice,” adding that Trump “inspired the Jan. 6 insurrection[.]”

"I believe that Trump committed high crimes against our country," said Gomez. "He'll have his day in court, but I'll always believe that he incited that mob."

The other side: "President Trump will defeat this latest witch-hunt, defeat Joe Biden, and will be sworn in as President of the United States of America in January 2025," House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said in a statement.

The bottom line: All House and Senate Democrats in the last Congress – along with 17 Republicans – voted to impeach or convict Trump for “incitement of insurrection” in the aftermath of the attack.