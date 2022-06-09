Members of a group of House Democrats known as the Gallery Group — after they were trapped together in the House gallery during the Capitol riot — will attend Thursday's prime-time, Watergate-style hearing as a group, Axios has confirmed.

Driving the news: The impromptu support group of about 20 members formed via text chain in the aftermath of Jan. 6 and has pushed various initiatives and legislation in the wake of the insurrection.

What they're saying: "About eight of us will be gathering for dinner prior to tonight’s hearing and sitting together during the proceedings," Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) told Axios.

“We bore witness to the insurrection on Jan 6, 2021, and tonight we will bear witness to the commission’s investigation. People of all political dispositions must unite behind truth and accountability and resolve to preserve, protect and invest in our fragile foundations of self-governance," he added.

“We feel an obligation that the story be told,” Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) told Politico, which first reported the news.

The big picture: Among those attending Thursday are Phillips, Kuster and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) is also considering going.

Thursday's hearing will last 90 minutes, with more sessions planned for next week.

The hearings will present a combination of testimony from key witnesses, new video footage and committee members laying out their case in televised speeches.

As for future hearings, there are currently no plans to go as a group, according to aides to two of the group members, but one added that they are “taking them as they come.”

