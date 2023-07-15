Pence raises $1.2 million in second quarter

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to guests at the Family Leadership Summit on July 14 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence raised $1.2 million for his presidential campaign in the second quarter of 2023, according to his filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Why it matters: Pence's fundraising haul is a fraction of the second quarter fundraising totals released by some of his Republican rivals, including his onetime boss former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Driving the news: Pence had about $1.1 million in cash on hand as of June 30, the end of the second quarter. He formally announced his campaign in early June.

The former vice president said in Iowa on Friday that he will qualify for the August Republican debate, which requires candidates to have 40,000 donors, including at least 200 unique donors in each of 20 state.

The big picture: The second quarter fundraising comes as Pence has struggled to gain ground in the crowded Republican primary.

A Morning Consult poll out this week found Pence as the fourth choice among Republican voters, behind Trump, DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump, who is the frontrunner in the Republican primary, raised more than $35 million during the second quarter through his campaign and political action committee, his campaign said earlier this month.

DeSantis raised $20 million in the six weeks after his campaign announcement through the end of the second quarter.

