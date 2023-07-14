Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House GOP passes key defense bill with abortion restrictions

Andrew Solender

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

The House on Friday voted largely along party lines to pass key legislation setting military spending levels and policy.

Why it matters: The bill was amended to include controversial conservative language on abortion, transgender care, diversity programs and book bans.

Driving the news: The House voted 219-210 to pass the National Defense Authorization Act.

  • Four members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), voted against the bill.
  • Reps. Don Davis (D-N.C.), Jared Golden (D-Maine), Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez (D-Wash.) and Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.), all moderates from swing districts, voted for it.
  • The bill typically passes by wide bipartisan margins.

The backdrop: The bill passed out of the Armed Services Committee by a lopsided 58-1 vote.

  • But Democrats, incensed by Republicans passing an amendment to block a Biden administration policy allowing the Pentagon to cover abortion-related expenses, largely came out against the final bill.
  • Some Freedom Caucus members were upset their amendments restricting aid to Ukraine failed, but most came around to supporting the bill.

What's next: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that the upper chamber will begin voting on their version of the NDAA next Tuesday, with votes on a "reasonable number" of amendments.

  • The Senate's product is likely to be markedly more moderate than the House's version.
  • The bill will then go to a conference committee, where negotiators from the two chambers will hammer out a compromise measure.

The big picture: This could end up putting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in a similarly difficult situation as the debt limit.

