DeSantis hits Trump over debate: "Nobody is entitled to this nomination"

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks in a Fourth of July parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized former President Trump on Wednesday for planning to miss a gathering of Republican candidates in Iowa and not committing to the Republican National Committee debate.

Why it matters: DeSantis has struggled to gain ground on Trump, but his comments suggest that he is hitting back against the Republican frontrunner to distinguish himself in the crowded primary.

Driving the news: "Nobody is entitled to this nomination," DeSantis told conservative radio host Howie Carr. “You have got to earn the nomination."

"I’ll be at all the debates because the American people deserve to hear from us directly about our vision for the country and about how we’re going to be able to beat Joe Biden," he added.

The other side: Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung dismissed the criticism from DeSantis.

"DeSantis should focus on his own flailing campaign rife with internal conflict and subversion among his closest supporters, instead of throwing a temper tantrum because he is losing so badly," Cheung said.

"President Trump has traveled to Iowa more times than DeSantis has, and holds a commanding lead because voters know he is the only person who can beat Joe Biden and take the White House back," he said.

The big picture: DeSantis earlier this month said that he is planning to be at the first Republican presidential debate in August, regardless of whether Trump participates.

Trump has not committed to participating. He is also not planning to attend the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa this weekend, which will feature DeSantis and most every other major GOP contender.

DeSantis' team is eyeing Iowa as a crucial state to boost his flagging challenge of Trump, Axios' Sophia Cai reports.

Trump is scheduled to host a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity next Tuesday in Cedar Rapids and attend the Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines on July 28.

