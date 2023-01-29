Trump criticizes “disloyal” DeSantis’ COVID record

Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on the campaign trail this weekend, criticizing DeSantis for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic and branding him "disloyal."

Driving the news: Trump faced a wave of blame in the wake of the GOP's performance in 2022 midterm elections, with some post-election polls showing DeSantis with an edge over the former president as a potential 2024 GOP nominee.

However, three national polls released this month showed Trump clawing back momentum from DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary.

The big picture: As Trump hit his first campaign stops on Saturday, he criticized what he characterized as DeSantis' shifting positions on COVID-19 vaccines and closures during the pandemic.

DeSantis' hands-off approach to the pandemic — reopening schools for in-person learning earlier than other states, fighting vaccine mandates and refusing to reimpose restrictions during case spikes — was a key to developing his political brand, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

“There are Republican governors that did not close their states,” Trump said aboard his plane, CNN reports. “Florida was closed for a long period of time.”

Trump added that DeSantis had "changed his tune a lot" with regards to COVID-19 vaccines, accusing the Florida governor and his team of "trying to rewrite history," per CNN.

DeSantis‘ office did not immediately return Axios’ request for comment.

Trump dismissed polls that showed DeSantis with a leading edge and took credit for elevating his career, Politico reported.