The Department of Justice opposed former President Trump's request to indefinitely delay his trial in the classified documents case on Thursday and argued in a court filing that part of his defense "borders on the frivolous."

Driving the news: "There is no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open-ended fashion, and the defendants provide none," prosecutors for the DOJ said in their filing in the Southern District of Florida.

The filing challenged Trump's argument that the Presidential Records Act mandates the dismissal of the indictment or forms a defense to the charges.

"As for the impact of the Presidential Records on this prosecution, any argument that it mandates dismissal of the Indictment or forms a defense to the charges borders on the frivolous," they said.

Of note: The filing also disputes the argument that Trump's lawyers made in their request Monday to delay the trial indefinitely, which cited the DOJ's request start date as "unrealistic" due to the volume of preparation needed and could "result in a miscarriage of justice."