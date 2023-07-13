Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie and Tim Scott have both surpassed 40,000 donors — a key threshold required to qualify for the first primary debate next month.

Driving the news: Sen. Scott's campaign manager said in a memo released Wednesday that he raised $6.1 million from over 53,000 unique donors in the second quarter of this year, while former New Jersey Gov. Christie told CNN in the evening "last night, we went past 40,000 unique donors in just 35 days."

The big picture: The figures that are self-reported ahead of the Federal Election Commission's official release come after frontrunner former President Trump's, 2024 campaign and political action committee announced last week they had raised over $35 million during the second quarter of 2023.

The campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that it had raised $20 million in the six weeks since he launched his presidential campaign.

What we're watching: Candidates must also reach a polling threshold of "at least 1% in three national polls OR 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two separate 'carve out' states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina) recognized by the RNC," per the Republican National Committee.

Trump has not committed to participating in the first GOP primary debate on Aug. 23.

