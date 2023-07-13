Skip to main content
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Christie and Scott reach key donor requirement for first GOP debate

Rebecca Falconer
Combination images of Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie (L) and Tim Scott.

Combination images of Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie (L) and Tim Scott. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images; Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie and Tim Scott have both surpassed 40,000 donors — a key threshold required to qualify for the first primary debate next month.

Driving the news: Sen. Scott's campaign manager said in a memo released Wednesday that he raised $6.1 million from over 53,000 unique donors in the second quarter of this year, while former New Jersey Gov. Christie told CNN in the evening "last night, we went past 40,000 unique donors in just 35 days."

The big picture: The figures that are self-reported ahead of the Federal Election Commission's official release come after frontrunner former President Trump's, 2024 campaign and political action committee announced last week they had raised over $35 million during the second quarter of 2023.

What we're watching: Candidates must also reach a polling threshold of "at least 1% in three national polls OR 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two separate 'carve out' states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina) recognized by the RNC," per the Republican National Committee.

More from Axios:

Go deeper