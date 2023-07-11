Trump shouldn't have immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit, DOJ says

The Department of Justice said in a court filing on Tuesday it can no longer conclude former President Trump was acting within the scope of office when he denied a writer's rape accusations and made allegedly defamatory remarks about her in 2019.

Why it matters: Trump previously attempted to delay proceedings for E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit over his remarks by arguing that he should be granted immunity because he made the comments at issue while speaking to the media as president.

The Justice Department previously defended Trump in the lawsuit, arguing that the law governing tort lawsuits against public officials permitted its defending the former president in the case.

Its reversal is a major blow to Trump's defense in the case and adds to the myriad legal perils already bearing down on the 2o24 presidential candidate.

What they're saying: “We are grateful that the Department of Justice has reconsidered its position," Robbie Kaplan, Carroll's attorney in the case, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have always believed that Donald Trump made his defamatory statements about our client in June 2019 out of personal animus, ill will, and spite, and not as President of the United States."

What's next: Carroll's lawsuit against Trump is scheduled to go to trial in January 2024.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.