Work at railroad tracks in East Palestine, Ohio, in May. Photo: Nate Smallwood/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) asked President Biden Monday to declare a major disaster in response to February's toxic train derailment in East Palestine that led to the release of hazardous chemicals from several rail cars.

The big picture: Officials are still responding to the fallout from the disaster that saw nearby residents raise health concerns from the controlled release amid reports that some had been diagnosed with conditions including chemical bronchitis.

What they're saying: DeWine said in a letter to Biden that "no unmet needs have been reported" to the state, but there was a possibility that rail operator Norfolk Southern could cease providing its voluntary support at some point.

A disaster declaration "is needed to ensure that the state and federal government use all resources available to step in and provide the community with needed assistance," DeWine said.

"Because of the unique nature of this incident, the state is still working to identify current needs and evaluate the future impacts this disaster will have on individuals and the community," he added.

"I have determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and the affected local governments, and that supplementary federal assistance is necessary."

Of note: DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health had engaged with the Department of Health and Human Services to establish a clinic in the community to respond to the incident's physical and mental health effects on the local community.

"However, the long-term health impacts are unknown," he said.

"In addition to the physical and mental health impacts, there have been economic impacts. Homeowners and businesses have seen property value decline and loss of business as people are hesitant to come into the community."

More from Axios: