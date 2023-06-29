Dems train fire on Supreme Court over affirmative action ruling

A Supreme Court ruling gutting affirmative action in college admissions touched off a flurry of anger from congressional Democrats on Thursday — with many focusing their animus on the court itself.

Why it matters: Relations between Democrats and the court have grown increasingly strained in the years since a majority of six Republican-appointed justices took hold.

What they’re saying: Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) in a statement labeled the six conservatives “Justice ‘Harlan Crow’ Thomas and five other MAGAs,” a reference to Clarence Thomas receiving lavish gifts from billionaire GOP donor Harlan Crow.

“This judicial activism must be met with passage of my legislation to expand SCOTUS,” continued Johnson, a senior House Judiciary Committee member. “Supreme Court Reform Now!”

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) in a joint statement with other Caucus members said that the court has “thrown into question its own legitimacy.”

“Once again, this partisan, unelected court is enacting by fiat far-right policies Republicans have been unable or too scared to enact at the ballot box,” said Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.).

Democratic leaders were no more muted in their responses, swiping at the institution with statements that repudiated the ruling.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the ruling “misguided,” while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said the court has “turned a blind eye to systemic racism.”

“Extremists on the Supreme Court are once again more interested in jamming their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people,” Jeffries said.

The details: In a 6-3 ruling on Thursday morning, the court ruled that colleges cannot explicitly consider applicants’ race as part of their admissions process, marking a significant departure from decades of standard practice in academia.

The court ruled that admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina discriminate against white and Asian students.

What we’re watching: Johnson is not the only one floating a legislative response to the ruling — though Democrats are constrained by both a House GOP majority and the Senate filibuster.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) pointed to his bill with Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) restricting legacy and donor-based admissions at colleges that receive federal aid.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) promoted legislation expanding Pell Grants and expanding teacher diversity.

“Universities must affirm their commitment to racial and ethnic diversity, and we must legislate — at all levels of government,” said Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

The big picture: Republicans’ refusal to give liberal Merrick Garland a vote in 2016 and their confirmation of conservative Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 created a solid conservative majority on the nation’s highest court.