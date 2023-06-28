Shohei Ohtani continues to astound

Shohei Ohtani will not stop doing absurd things.

Driving the news: The 28-year-old had one of his most impressive games yet on Tuesday night in Anaheim, dominating with his bat and his arm in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Hitting: 3-for-3, 2 home runs, 2 runs batted in, walk

3-for-3, 2 home runs, 2 runs batted in, walk Pitching: 6.1 innings pitched, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 10 strikeouts

Of note: This was Ohtani's first game with multiple home runs as the starting pitcher, but it certainly wasn't the first time his bat has supported his arm: He's hitting .407 in games he pitches this season.

State of play: We are witnessing something extraordinary. The same person is simultaneously (a) the best hitter in baseball and (b) the most difficult pitcher to get a hit against.

Hitting: Ohtani leads Major League Baseball in home runs (28), RBI (64), slugging percentage (.654), on-base plus slugging percentage (1.039), extra-base hits (47) and total bases (200).

Ohtani leads Major League Baseball in home runs (28), RBI (64), slugging percentage (.654), on-base plus slugging percentage (1.039), extra-base hits (47) and total bases (200). Pitching: He leads all qualified pitchers in opponent batting average (.180), while ranking third in strikeouts (127) and third in average fastball velocity (97.1 mph).

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

The intrigue: The Ōshū, Japan native has already tied an Angels record with 13 homers this month and he's now on pace for 56, which would tie Ken Griffey Jr. (1997-98) and Hack Wilson (1930) for 18th-most in a season.

His hitting stats and highlight-worthy homers get most of the attention, but I cannot stress enough how utterly dominant this man is on the mound.

and highlight-worthy homers get most of the attention, but I cannot stress enough how utterly dominant this man is on the mound. Since the start of last season, Ohtani has 16 games with 10+ strikeouts. No other MLB pitcher has more than 11.

The bottom line: Imagine combining Mickey Mantle and Justin Verlander in their primes. That's Shohei Ohtani through the first half of 2023. His projected full-season stats…

Hitting: .304/.386/.654, 186 hits, 30 doubles, 8 triples, 56 HR, 128 RBI, 110 runs, 22 steals

.304/.386/.654, 186 hits, 30 doubles, 8 triples, 56 HR, 128 RBI, 110 runs, 22 steals Pitching: 32 games started, 190.2 IP, 14 wins, 3.02 ERA, 1.03 walks and hits per inning pitched, 254 strikeouts

The last word … I've never covered an athlete quite like Ohtani. He's so spectacular so frequently that reporting on him is actually kind of tricky.