Shohei Ohtani is baseball's endorsement king

Players like Shohei Ohtani come along once in a lifetime, and brands aren't throwing away their shot to partner with the two-way superstar.

Driving the news: The 28-year-old Japanese sensation signed a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with New Balance on Tuesday, ending his partnership with Asics that dated to 2014.

will be for a limited-edition cleat in the same style as the brand's classic 574 sneaker. It launches this month ahead of the World Baseball Classic in March, where Ohtani will represent Japan for the first time.

The big picture: Ohtani's unique brilliance and global appeal have made him one of the most marketable stars in MLB history.

earned him $20 million, more than three times as much as the next-highest off-field earner, per Forbes (Bryce Harper: $6.5 million). His team reaped the benefits, too: 22 Japanese brands paid for signs at Angel Stadium last season.

Looking ahead: Those endorsements will pale in comparison to Ohtani's next contract. Some believe he could fetch MLB's first $500 million deal when he becomes a free agent next offseason.