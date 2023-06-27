Skip to main content
1 hour ago - World

Wagner boss arrives in Belarus as Russia officially drops charges

Ivana Saric

A screenshot from a video shows Yevgeniy Prigozhin speaking in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday. Photo: Wagner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Wagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin arrived in Belarus on Tuesday as Russian authorities said they had officially closed their criminal investigation into the group's short-lived rebellion.

Why it matters: The announcement from Russian security services makes clear that neither Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin nor his troops will face immediate charges over the uprising.

  • The Kremlin vowed on Saturday that Prigozhin and participating Wagner troops would not be prosecuted, as part of a deal securing the end of Wagner's march on Moscow.
  • But Russian media outlets reported Monday that the criminal case had not yet been formally closed.

State of play: At the same time, Russia's Defense Ministry announced in a Telegram post that "preparations are underway" for Wagner troops to hand over military equipment to active units of the Russian army.

  • The Defense Ministry did not offer any further details about the transfer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Russia's military and security services during a speech in Moscow's Cathedral Square Tuesday.

  • "You saved our homeland from upheaval, in fact, you stopped the civil war," Putin said, RIA Novosti reported.
  • The night before, Putin had vowed that the organizers of the "rebellion" over the weekend would be "brought to justice."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who helped broker a deal allowing Prigozhin to go to Belarus and avoid prosecution, confirmed that the Wagner boss had arrived in the country, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

  • In his first remarks since the uprising's end, Prigozhin claimed on Monday that the "march of justice" had not been intended to overthrow the Russian government.

