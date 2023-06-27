Wagner boss arrives in Belarus as Russia officially drops charges

Share on email (opens in new window)

A screenshot from a video shows Yevgeniy Prigozhin speaking in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday. Photo: Wagner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Wagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin arrived in Belarus on Tuesday as Russian authorities said they had officially closed their criminal investigation into the group's short-lived rebellion.

Why it matters: The announcement from Russian security services makes clear that neither Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin nor his troops will face immediate charges over the uprising.

The Kremlin vowed on Saturday that Prigozhin and participating Wagner troops would not be prosecuted, as part of a deal securing the end of Wagner's march on Moscow.

But Russian media outlets reported Monday that the criminal case had not yet been formally closed.

State of play: At the same time, Russia's Defense Ministry announced in a Telegram post that "preparations are underway" for Wagner troops to hand over military equipment to active units of the Russian army.

The Defense Ministry did not offer any further details about the transfer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Russia's military and security services during a speech in Moscow's Cathedral Square Tuesday.

"You saved our homeland from upheaval, in fact, you stopped the civil war," Putin said, RIA Novosti reported.

The night before, Putin had vowed that the organizers of the "rebellion" over the weekend would be "brought to justice."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who helped broker a deal allowing Prigozhin to go to Belarus and avoid prosecution, confirmed that the Wagner boss had arrived in the country, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

In his first remarks since the uprising's end, Prigozhin claimed on Monday that the "march of justice" had not been intended to overthrow the Russian government.

