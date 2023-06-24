Wagner boss says he's ordered fighters to halt advance toward Moscow

Members of Wagner group sit atop of a tank in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. Photo: Roman ROMOKHOV / AFP

Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin said in an audio message on Saturday that he had ordered his fighters to stop their advance toward Moscow and return to Ukraine to avoid shedding Russian blood.

The big picture: Prigozhin's remarks came just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the mercenary chief of treason and vowed to squash an armed rebellion by the Wagner group.

It also came shortly after the Belarusian presidential press service said Alexander Lukashenko held negotiations with Prigozhin and the mercenary boss agreed to "stop the movement of armed people of the Wagner company" on Russian territory and "take further steps to de-escalate tensions" in a deal that includes security guarantees for Wagner fighters.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Kremlin. In a phone call, Putin expressed support and thanked Lukahsenko for his efforts, the Belarus president's press office said in a statement.

It was unclear whether the Kremlin agreed to Prigozhin's demand to remove Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu from his post. The pair have had a long-standing public feud. No other details of the deal were announced.

What they're saying: "They wanted to disband the Wagner military company," Prigozhin said in the audio message, calling the uprising a "march of justice."

Prigozhin said his forces got within 124 miles of Moscow without bloodshed. But "now the moment has come when blood could be spilled. Understanding ... that Russian blood will be spilled on one side, we are turning our columns around and going back to field camps as planned."

Driving the news: The last 24 hours saw the biggest test to Putin's rule since he came to power more than two decades ago.

Prigozhin in a series of videos and audio messages posted to Telegram on Friday and Saturday accused Russia of striking a camp and killing “a huge amount” of his fighters — a claim the Russian Defense Ministry rejected. He also openly criticized the war, claiming it was "needed by oligarchs" and had turned into a "racket."

Earlier Saturday, Prigozhin had claimed to have seized Rostov-on-Don — a southern Russian city key to the Kremlin's military operations in Ukraine. It was unclear whether Wagner fighters would leave the city.

State of play: Wagner mercenaries have fought in some of the bloodiest and fiercest battles over the last 16 months in Ukraine, including aiding Russia's monthlong effort to take the southern city of Bakhmut.

The uprising follows months of tensions between Prigozhin and Russia's senior military brass.

