McCarthy hedges comments on Trump's 2024 strength

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday walked back his earlier comments expressing uncertainty over former President Trump's strength as a 2024 candidate, telling Breitbart News that Trump is "stronger today than he was in 2016."

The big picture: McCarthy's comments earlier on Tuesday were uncharacteristic of the California Republican, who has been a staunch Trump ally and defended him throughout his legal woes.

Driving the news: “As usual, the media is attempting to drive a wedge between President Trump and House Republicans as our committees are holding Biden’s DOJ accountable for their two-tiered levels of justice,” McCarthy told Breitbart, a conservative outlet.

“Just look at the numbers this morning — Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016,” McCarthy said.

A spokesperson for McCarthy did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Flashback: McCarthy, who has not offered an endorsement in the crowded contest, told CNBC that he thinks Trump could beat President Biden in 2024, but when asked about the investigations facing the ex-president he said: "The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? I don't know that answer."

What they're saying: "Kevin McCarthy’s endorsement is unlikely to be a motivating factor to Republican primary voters, for obvious reasons," GOP hardliner Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told Axios before McCarthy’s comments to Breitbart.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told Axios before the Breitbart article that McCarthy "was being candid, and it reflects the conference where some support Trump and some do not."

"He’s being wise and letting the voters show the way."

McCarthy has aligned with some of his Republican colleagues who have defended the former president following his historic indictment over his handling of classified documents.

Go deeper: McCarthy orders probe of district attorney investigating Trump