Judge sets pretrial hearing date in Trump's classified document case
The judge overseeing former President Trump's federal criminal case has set a pretrial hearing date to discuss how the classified materials will be handled, according to court documents filed Monday.
Why it matters: The hearing will focus on issues around classification of the government documents in a jury trial.
- Judge Aileen Cannon granted the government’s request to appoint a classified information security officer who would “assist the Court, Court personnel, and the defense in the handling of any motions and orders," the Washington Post writes.
Details: Cannon scheduled the hearing to take place on July 14 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
- Trump and Walt Nauta, his co-defendant, are not required to be present.
- It will be the first time Trump and Nauta's defense teams appear before Cannon.
Of note: In a different order, Cannon denied the Justice Department's request to place a list of 84 witnesses under seal.
- The request barred Trump from speaking to the witnesses about the documents case and the charges against him.
