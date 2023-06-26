Skip to main content
35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge sets pretrial hearing date in Trump's classified document case

TuAnh Dam

Former President Trump at an event in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The judge overseeing former President Trump's federal criminal case has set a pretrial hearing date to discuss how the classified materials will be handled, according to court documents filed Monday.

Why it matters: The hearing will focus on issues around classification of the government documents in a jury trial.

  • Judge Aileen Cannon granted the government’s request to appoint a classified information security officer who would “assist the Court, Court personnel, and the defense in the handling of any motions and orders," the Washington Post writes.

Details: Cannon scheduled the hearing to take place on July 14 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

  • Trump and Walt Nauta, his co-defendant, are not required to be present.
  • It will be the first time Trump and Nauta's defense teams appear before Cannon.

Of note: In a different order, Cannon denied the Justice Department's request to place a list of 84 witnesses under seal.

  • The request barred Trump from speaking to the witnesses about the documents case and the charges against him.

