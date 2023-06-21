Rep. Lauren Boebert, flanked by fellow members of the Freedom Caucus. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

House Republicans erupted into infighting on Wednesday as leadership and members across the conference pushed back on a burst of impeachment votes being forced by right-wing lawmakers.

Why it matters: It's an escalation of an increasingly acrimonious internal GOP dynamic as members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus try to seize control of the party's agenda.

"I think they've kind of gone rogue," said Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), an ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Driving the news: McCarthy, in a closed-door conference meeting on Wednesday, argued against Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) resolution to impeach Biden, according to multiple sources in the meeting.

The speaker said investigations into the Biden administration need to play out, and such resolutions have to run through the normal committee process, before any such vote takes place.

Even some members aligned with the Freedom Caucus were receptive to that case. "I like the committee system," Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told, saying that an effort like Boebert's to circumvent it "frustrates me."

The intrigue: Boebert was not at the conference meeting despite McCarthy inviting her to speak, according to multiple sources.

The backdrop: Boebert's measure, which targets Biden's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, isn't the only one being forced to a vote this week.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's (R-Fla.) resolution censuring Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is set to be voted on again on Wednesday after failing last week – although it appears to have the necessary GOP votes this time.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who has introduced impeachment resolutions against five Biden officials, told Axios: "Impeachment has to be done ... I do not have an exact timeline, but I'm converting them to privileged resolutions."

What they're saying: Several Republicans told Axios they don't plan to vote for Boebert's resolution, placing it in serious jeopardy. "I don't intend to," said Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), another McCarthy ally.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) said he is "probably not" voting for what he called a "premature" impeachment, adding, "I may vote to impeach the president, but we need to go through a process."

"This motion is not going to pass. It's probably going to have quite a bit of opposition from both parties," Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.) told Axios.

"Impeachment [is] one of the awesome power of the Congress. It's not something you should flippantly exercise in two days," said Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), a McCarthy lieutenant, arguing it "actually undermines" future efforts.

Zoom in: Some swing-district members said in the conference meeting that Boebert's vote puts them in a tough political position, Biden-district Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told Axios: "It's not right. It's people thinking of themselves."

"They are just using [these motions] for raising campaign cash," one House Republican, speaking on the condition of anonymity, vented.

Duarte, another Biden-district member, told Axios he is "frustrated" with Boebert for bringing it up.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) predicted its impacts will be felt "more so, probably, in primaries," with moderates who vote against the resolution risking a challenge from the right.

The other side: "People are fed up with the weaponized government ... so, in my opinion, and the opinion of the base, we have all the evidence we need," Greene said.

"Everybody's got a different opinion," said Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.). "There's a question of timing, but there always is. You debate the issue, you discuss them ... if we get 218, that kind of rules."

What's next: The vote on Boebert's resolution is expected as soon as this week, with Democrats planning to introduce a motion to "table," or kill, the measure.