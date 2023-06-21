House Democrats are trying to get the Ethics Committee to reveal who paid Rep. George Santos' (R-N.Y.) bail, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: It's the latest attempt by Democrats to shine a continued light on the embattled Long Islander's legal troubles, which have been used as a campaign cudgel against other vulnerable Republicans.

Details: Reps. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) are introducing a resolution, a copy of which was obtained by Axios, directing the Ethics Committee to report whether Santos disclosed the names and, if he did, to reveal them to the full House.

The panel, which has already opened a multi-pronged investigation into Santos, asked him last month to disclose the names so they could determine whether the bail guarantee violated House gift rules.

The resolution also directs the panel to provide "interim findings" from its broader Santos investigation by July 17.

Reality check: The resolution is non-binding and there is no clear path for Democrats to force legislation to the floor in the Republican-controlled House.

The backdrop: After surrendering to federal authorities in May and pleading not guilty to 13 criminal counts, Santos was released on a $500,000 bond, co-signed by three unnamed individuals.

Santos' lawyer Joseph Murray wrote in a filing earlier this month that one "backed out" due to the ensuing "media frenzy."

After a weeks-long court battle in which Santos fought to keep the sureties anonymous, a judge finally ruled on Tuesday that the co-signers will be unsealed on Thursday.

Yes, but: The ruling gave Santos the option to modify the conditions of his release, potentially returning to jail in order to protect his sureties.