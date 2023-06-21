Scoop: Dems push to smoke out George Santos' bail co-signers
House Democrats are trying to get the Ethics Committee to reveal who paid Rep. George Santos' (R-N.Y.) bail, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: It's the latest attempt by Democrats to shine a continued light on the embattled Long Islander's legal troubles, which have been used as a campaign cudgel against other vulnerable Republicans.
Details: Reps. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) are introducing a resolution, a copy of which was obtained by Axios, directing the Ethics Committee to report whether Santos disclosed the names and, if he did, to reveal them to the full House.
- The panel, which has already opened a multi-pronged investigation into Santos, asked him last month to disclose the names so they could determine whether the bail guarantee violated House gift rules.
- The resolution also directs the panel to provide "interim findings" from its broader Santos investigation by July 17.
Reality check: The resolution is non-binding and there is no clear path for Democrats to force legislation to the floor in the Republican-controlled House.
The backdrop: After surrendering to federal authorities in May and pleading not guilty to 13 criminal counts, Santos was released on a $500,000 bond, co-signed by three unnamed individuals.
- Santos' lawyer Joseph Murray wrote in a filing earlier this month that one "backed out" due to the ensuing "media frenzy."
- After a weeks-long court battle in which Santos fought to keep the sureties anonymous, a judge finally ruled on Tuesday that the co-signers will be unsealed on Thursday.
Yes, but: The ruling gave Santos the option to modify the conditions of his release, potentially returning to jail in order to protect his sureties.
- Murray wrote that Santos "would rather surrender to pretrial detainment than subject these suretors to what will inevitably come."