19 hours ago
In photos: Emancipation Proclamation on display as U.S. marks Juneteenth
Thousands of people reportedly lined up over the Juneteenth weekend to view the temporary display of the Emancipation Proclamation and General Order No. 3 in the Rotunda of the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C.
The big picture: The event was one of many across the U.S. over the weekend celebrating the day some of the last enslaved people in Texas learned about their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865, ahead of Monday's federal holiday commemorating the occasion.
