Archivist of the United States Colleen Shogan with the display of the Emancipation Proclamation, the act President Lincoln signed to abolish slavery. Photo: John Valceanu/NARA

Thousands of people reportedly lined up over the Juneteenth weekend to view the temporary display of the Emancipation Proclamation and General Order No. 3 in the Rotunda of the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C.

The big picture: The event was one of many across the U.S. over the weekend celebrating the day some of the last enslaved people in Texas learned about their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865, ahead of Monday's federal holiday commemorating the occasion.

The National Archives and Records Administration plans to showcase the Emancipation Proclamation permanently and the NARA said in a statement it's assessing "the best display environment considering the condition and importance of the original document." Photo: Archivist of the United States Colleen Shogan/Twitter

People participate in a Juneteenth celebration in Fort Greene Park on June 18 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

102-year-old Hughes Van Ellis, a survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, speaking during an event in Washington D.C., on June 18. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The scene from a Juneteenth celebration in Long Beach, California, on June 18. Photo: Genaro Molina/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Juneteenth is celebrated before game two of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox on June 18, 2023 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 18. Photo: Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

People looking at the Emancipation Proclamation at the National Archives. Photo: John Valceanu/NARA

Go deeper: Only 18 states have made Juneteenth a state holiday