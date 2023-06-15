It finally happened: The Fed declined to raise interest rates at its policy meeting for the first time since March 2022.

Why it matters: The last 15 months saw the sharpest series of rate hikes in 40 years — radically reshaping markets and the economy. Now, it might be the beginning of the end of that era.

A few ways the tighter money has rippled out into the system:

It hammered the stock market in 2022, sending the S&P 500 down 19.4%, its worst year since 2008.

Highly speculative, tech-centric growth companies — especially sensitive to interest rates — were clobbered, with the Nasdaq composite tumbling 33%.

Mortgage rates soared from roughly 3% at the beginning of 2022, to more than 7% at times, drastically reducing affordability and slamming the brakes on home sales activity.

Corporate borrowing costs skyrocketed, cutting off access to capital riskier companies.

The rate hikes triggered the failure of crypto hedge funds and supposedly safe "stablecoins," dominoes that ultimately toppled Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX into bankruptcy and criminal proceedings.

Deposit rates rose sharply for savers.

And some banks, Silicon Valley Bank, found that their deposit base was far flightier than they thought, just as rising rates crushed the value of their bond investments. The result? A run on regional banks in March turned into the worst financial panic since the 2008 crisis.

What's next: It's unclear if all that interest-rate-related tumult is over.

In announcing its decision not to lift rates for the 11th consecutive meeting, the Fed's rate-setting committee hastened to say it could return to rate hikes if inflation doesn't continue to drop.

What they're saying: More rate hikes still could be in the pipeline, but they may just come at a more leisurely cadence and modest size than those we've seen at each meeting since early 2022.

"It may make sense for rates to move higher, but at a more moderate pace," Fed chair Jerome Powell told reporters at the post-decision news conference.

Worth noting: Despite such warnings, the stock market seems to be running with the idea that its long nightmare of rate hikes is over, as the S&P 500 inched up on Wednesday, closing at a new high for the year.