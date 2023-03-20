Many Americans are still earning rock-bottom rates on their savings

Note: Average is from a survey of the largest banks in 10 top U.S. markets; Data: Bankrate.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Deposits were starting to get interesting, even before their sudden flight from Silicon Valley Bank caused the biggest banking panic since 2008-09.

The big picture: The interest rate drought for savers ended in 2022, as the Fed's sharp increase in short-term rates prompted some banks to compete for deposits for the first time in quite a while.

For depositors with significant sums — such as corporations — there's money to be made by shifting stockpiled cash into accounts that are paying more.

The intrigue: In textbook economics, depositors would be flocking to the accounts with the highest rates, and maximizing their returns.

But check out the chart above: Even before this month's panic, the national average was still sitting near zero. For many savers, especially those with low dollar amounts in their accounts, inertia is strong.

And since the panic: Money has poured into some of the country's biggest — and stingiest — banks in recent days, as fearful depositors flocked to put their money in banks deemed too big to fail.

The bottom line: During moments of financial stress, investors — that includes depositors — switch their focus from return on capital, to return of capital, meaning safety trumps all.