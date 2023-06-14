Dem Sen. Warnock blasts GOP comments on FBI after Trump indictment

Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) said Wednesday that Republican criticisms of the FBI and law enforcement in the wake of the indictment of former President Trump are "unconscionable."

Driving the news: "We ought to do our jobs as legislators and let the legal process play out. That's the great thing about being an American," Warnock told Alexi McCammond during an Axios News Shapers event.

The Georgia Democrat also said Wednesday that "no one is above the law" in reaction to Trump's indictment, adding: "He shouldn't be treated any worse or any better than anybody else."

The big picture: Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges related to retaining classified information and obstruction of justice.

His historic indictment — he is the first former president to face criminal charges — has spurred criticism from some Republicans who say that the former president is the victim of politically motivated prosecutors.

