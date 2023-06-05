Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Fortune; Chart: Axios Visuals

Walmart topped the 2023 Fortune 500 list for the 11th year in a row, while Amazon took the second spot for the fourth year running.

Context: Walmart has been running one primary type of business for about 60 years. Amazon, meanwhile, has spent half that time on two or three major services — online retail, cloud computing and online advertising.

The intrigue: Both giants are pursuing health care to drive future growth.

Walmart inked a decade-long deal with UnitedHealth last year to provide care to seniors on Medicare Advantage plans.

Amazon last year agreed to acquire One Medical, the primary care chain, which also offers virtual health care.

Go deeper