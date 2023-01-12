Amazon is turning into a logistics as a service provider, allowing merchants to use its Prime logistics without actually needing to sell on Amazon.

Why it matters: Its future growth, especially in terms of profits, could ride on its ability to manage inventory, warehouse, deliver and even process returns for other businesses.

Details: Amazon will open up its Buy with Prime program — running on an invite-only basis since April last year — to all eligible U.S.-based merchants at the end of the month, the company announced Tuesday.

Sellers who sign up pay Amazon to store and deliver their products, as well as process customer payments.

Amazon Prime members get the benefit of free shipping and next-day delivery from more places that want to keep selling — or only sell — through their own websites. (Direct-to-consumer brands, for example.)

What they're saying: Sharon Gee, VP of revenue growth at Buy With Prime partner BigCommerce, called the move, announced during Amazon’s sellers conference last year, "essentially ... a change in their philosophy."

"For the first time ever, Amazon was going to modularize their fulfillment capability,” she tells Axios.

The big picture: In many ways, Amazon’s LaaS play is taking off similarly to its profit engine, Amazon Web Services.

“Amazon’s smartly figuring out what alternative revenue sources are available to them, leveraging the assets that they have really perfected,” Anne Mezzenga, co-CEO of Omni Talk, a news platform, tells Axios.

Go deeper