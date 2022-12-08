1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Amazon launches TikTok format in its app
Amazon, through its app, is leaning more on creators and the popularity of short-form video a la Tiktok, the company announced Thursday.
Details: The e-commerce giant is starting to roll out a new social feed called “Inspire,” which shows shoppers photos and quick hit videos from influencers, brands and customers.
Why it matters: Amazon is looking for new ways to invigorate sales as its core business has slowed from pandemic highs.
The intrigue: Big Tech giants including Meta and Google have all invested in social shopping features, including Instagram storefronts and YouTube live shopping, respectively, with mixed success.
- Even TikTok, which these huge platforms are trying to emulate, has struggled with parts of its e-commerce strategy.
Zoom out: Social platforms have become a critical starting point for online shoppers.
- Nearly a third of consumers are learning about products through social media, according to a global National Retail Federation and IBM study published earlier this year.
Go deeper: