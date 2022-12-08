Amazon launches TikTok format in its app

Amazon, through its app, is leaning more on creators and the popularity of short-form video a la Tiktok, the company announced Thursday.

Details: The e-commerce giant is starting to roll out a new social feed called “Inspire,” which shows shoppers photos and quick hit videos from influencers, brands and customers.

Why it matters: Amazon is looking for new ways to invigorate sales as its core business has slowed from pandemic highs.

The intrigue: Big Tech giants including Meta and Google have all invested in social shopping features, including Instagram storefronts and YouTube live shopping, respectively, with mixed success.

Even TikTok, which these huge platforms are trying to emulate, has struggled with parts of its e-commerce strategy.

Zoom out: Social platforms have become a critical starting point for online shoppers.

Nearly a third of consumers are learning about products through social media, according to a global National Retail Federation and IBM study published earlier this year.

Go deeper: