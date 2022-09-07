UnitedHealth Group, Walmart ink partnership
Walmart and UnitedHealth Group announced a 10-year partnership to deliver care to seniors on Medicare Advantage plans, the companies announced this morning.
Why it matters: As two of the biggest players in their respective sectors, their moves could ultimately impact millions of seniors.
The details: Starting January 2023, they will begin offering a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan to seniors in Georgia.
- They will also collaborate at 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia to offer a value-based care model using decision support tools and analytics from UnitedHealth subsidiary Optum to seniors in private Medicare plans.
- Walmart previously partnered with Clover Health to offer Medicare Advantage plans.
What they're saying: "At its core, we are bringing our value-based care expertise — our analytics and decision support tools, as an example — to the collaboration," Dan Schumacher, UnitedHealth Group's chief strategy and growth officer, told Axios.
- "Walmart, of course, brings their expansive footprint, their focus on affordable products and services and their trusted consumer brand," he said.
What else: UnitedHealth Group will also offer Walmart Health Virtual Care as an in-network option to about 20 million PPO plan members.