UnitedHealth Group, Walmart ink partnership

Walmart and UnitedHealth Group announced a 10-year partnership to deliver care to seniors on Medicare Advantage plans, the companies announced this morning.

Why it matters: As two of the biggest players in their respective sectors, their moves could ultimately impact millions of seniors.

The details: Starting January 2023, they will begin offering a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan to seniors in Georgia.

They will also collaborate at 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia to offer a value-based care model using decision support tools and analytics from UnitedHealth subsidiary Optum to seniors in private Medicare plans.

Walmart previously partnered with Clover Health to offer Medicare Advantage plans.

What they're saying: "At its core, we are bringing our value-based care expertise — our analytics and decision support tools, as an example — to the collaboration," Dan Schumacher, UnitedHealth Group's chief strategy and growth officer, told Axios.

"Walmart, of course, brings their expansive footprint, their focus on affordable products and services and their trusted consumer brand," he said.

What else: UnitedHealth Group will also offer Walmart Health Virtual Care as an in-network option to about 20 million PPO plan members.