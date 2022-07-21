Amazon buys primary care company One Medical

Amazon has agreed to acquire One Medical, the primary care chain, for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction. It values the latter at about $3.9 billion, including its net debt.

Why it matters: This is Amazon's latest move into health care after some efforts panned out better than others.

Meanwhile, One Medical was reportedly considering its options after attracting takeover interest.

Details: Founded in 2007 by Tom Lee, One Medical went public in January 2020, raising $245 million and a valuation of $1.7 billion. It had a market cap of $1.98 billion, as of Wednesday's market close.

The Carlyle Group will fully exit its position in One Medical, in which it initially invested up to $350 million in 2018, per a source.

The bottom line: Amazon's perceived interest in brick-and-mortar health care has wavered over the years, but in buying One Medical the retail giant is making a clear and sizable commitment to the category, per Axios Pro's Sarah Pringle.