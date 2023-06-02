Rep. Angie Craig outside the U.S. Capitol Building in February. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The man accused of attacking Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building in February pleaded guilty to assault charges on Thursday.

Driving the news: Kendrid Khalil Hamlin, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a member of Congress and two of assault on a law enforcement officer in connection to the incident, per a Department of Justice statement.

The 26-year-old has admitted to willfully assaulting a member of the House of Representatives, causing personal injury, the DOJ said.

"Hamlin also admitted that he assaulted a detective and a police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department that same day," per the Justice Department.

What they're saying: Hamlin's public defenders have said he has a history of experiencing homelessness and mental illness.

Hamlin's attorney Katie Guevara told the Washington Post she's "hopeful that all parties can work together to finally provide Mr. Hamlin with the opportunity to get mental health support and treatment, as well as stable housing upon his release."

What's next: U.S. District Court Chief Judge James E. Boasberg has scheduled a sentencing hearing for Sept. 15.

Zoom out: While officials have said the attack on Craig didn't appear to be politically motivated, it occurred amid a surge in reported threats against and attacks on federal lawmakers and elected officials.