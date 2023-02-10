Rep. Angie Craig speaks at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 2. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) said Friday that she is recovering back home in Minnesota after she was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Driving the news: The alleged assailant punched Craig in the face and grabbed her neck before the lawmaker tossed her hot coffee at him to defend herself. She suffered bruising but is "physically okay" otherwise, according to her office.

What she's saying: "My morning coffee really saved the day yesterday, but not exactly how I expected it to," Craig said in a statement. "On a serious note, I will also say that I was very, very lucky that I was not more injured — and I'll have more to say about that soon."

"I feel very fortunate to have escaped following the attack," she added.

"[T]he outpouring of support from friends, constituents and colleagues has been overwhelming ... I remain deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers for their quick response and subsequent arrest of a suspect last night."

The big picture: The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday arrested and charged Kendrick Hamlin, 26, with simple assault.