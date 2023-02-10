Democratic Rep. Angie Craig says she's recovering in Minnesota after assault
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) said Friday that she is recovering back home in Minnesota after she was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
Driving the news: The alleged assailant punched Craig in the face and grabbed her neck before the lawmaker tossed her hot coffee at him to defend herself. She suffered bruising but is "physically okay" otherwise, according to her office.
What she's saying: "My morning coffee really saved the day yesterday, but not exactly how I expected it to," Craig said in a statement. "On a serious note, I will also say that I was very, very lucky that I was not more injured — and I'll have more to say about that soon."
- "I feel very fortunate to have escaped following the attack," she added.
- "[T]he outpouring of support from friends, constituents and colleagues has been overwhelming ... I remain deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers for their quick response and subsequent arrest of a suspect last night."
The big picture: The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday arrested and charged Kendrick Hamlin, 26, with simple assault.
- Police have not said whether the attack could be politically motivated, but it comes after threats against federal lawmakers surged about 400% over the past six years.