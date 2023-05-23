Guam braces for "direct hit" from intensifying, "powerful" Typhoon Mawar

Guam's governor warned residents in the U.S. territory of a "possible direct hit" from Typhoon Mawar as it strengthened into a dangerous Category 4 storm in the Pacific Tuesday.

Threat level: Guam's governor declared a state of emergency for the U.S. territory, which has a 168,000-strong population and is home to three American military bases, ahead of the storm's expected arrival Wednesday midday local time as as a possible super typhoon. The eye of the storm was on track to pass directly over Guam.

The National Weather Service office in Guam said Tuesday the "powerful" storm was continuing to intensify as it neared the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, where President Biden approved an emergency declaration late Monday.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered all residents in low-lying areas of the island to evacuate to shelters in higher ground no later than 6pm Tuesday local time. "Mawar is a real threat and a possible direct hit to our island," she said in a video address Tuesday.

Zoom out: Warning Coordination Meteorologist Landon Aydlett said during a Facebook Live broadcast with the governor in Guam Tuesday that Mawar would likely be the "largest, strongest storm to strike Guam in two decades."

The island was hit head-on by the Category 5 Typhoon Karen in 1962, which devastated the island.

Between the lines: Climate change has been linked to an increase in both the occurrence and rate of rapidly intensifying storms in many ocean basins, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.