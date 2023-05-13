Satellite view of an intensifying Tropical Cyclone Mocha in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday May 13, 2023. Image: NASA

Tropical Cyclone Mocha rapidly intensified Friday and Saturday into a powerful Category 4 storm as it headed for a potentially disastrous strike on Sunday in a vulnerable region: low-lying Myanmar and parts of Bangladesh.

Threat level: Cyclone Mocha contained maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as of 2 pm ET, putting it just shy of Category 5 intensity. It is now one of the top 10 strongest cyclones on record in the Bay of Bengal.

The storm is forecast to make landfall between Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, and Sittwe, Myanmar, on Sunday morning local time.

Anywhere along and to the south of where its eye crosses the coast could see a storm surge of at least 10 feet above typical tide levels.

Given the low-lying land in this area of Myanmar as well as neighboring southeastern Bangladesh, it is likely that storm surge waters will push well inland.

Context: Past cyclones in the Bay of Bengal have killed tens of thousands of people by flooding heavily populated, low-lying areas.

However, Bangladesh has improved its storm early-warning programs in recent years.

With a repressive military government and continued unrest, Myanmar is more of a wild card in its preparations for such a powerful storm.

Cyclone Mocha's humanitarian threat

The big picture: The UN expressed grave concern for the already vulnerable refugee and IDP populations living in low-lying areas in the storm's path.

Evacuations were underway in parts of coastal Myanmar and Bangladesh, while the UN and its partners, including international aid organizations were working to prepare refugee and IDP camps for the storm's impact.

About 6 million people across Myanmar's Rakhine state and the country's northwest are already in need of humanitarian assistance, per OCHA. There are more than 230,000 internally displaced people in Rakhine state.

Tom Andrews, the UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, tweeted that he was “terrified at the triple whammy threatening millions in the path of Cyclone Mocha: mass displacement driven by Myanmar military attacks; a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by world indifference; the extreme vulnerability of those stuck in flimsy shelters in flood prone areas.”

Cox’s Bazar in southeast Bangladesh has a slightly lower chance of experiencing devastating storm surge flooding but will still be exposed to dangerously high winds and heavy rains.

It is home to about 1 million Rohingya refugees who fled their homes in Myanmar after the country's military in 2017 intensified a bloody campaign against the mostly Muslim ethnic group. They now live in sprawling refugee camps.

The International Organization for Migration said it was "strengthening camp infrastructure, preparing for medical emergencies, and supporting volunteers in cyclone preparedness."

At the same time, the UN refugee agency in Bangladesh said it was working with government officials and humanitarian groups to set up shelters on Bhasan Char, an island off the coast where the Bangladeshi government has sent some 30,000 Rohingya refugees in recent years.

Climate change and the storm's rapid intensification

Cyclone Mocha's bursts of rapid intensification, which had not yet ended on Saturday afternoon, stand out in the region's storm history.

The storm's rapid intensification rate ranks in the top 1% of past Bay of Bengal storms, according to meteorologist Kieran Bhatia.

Its maximum sustained winds climbed by about 90 mph in 48 hours, Bhatia said via Twitter.

This stands out even from the region's history of fierce and deadly storms at this time of year.

The intrigue: Climate change has been linked to an increase in both the occurrences and rate of rapidly intensifying storms in many ocean basins.